Safer Crossing Point For Kids Coming To State Highway And Wānaka’s Town Centre

Wānaka is set to welcome a safer way for kids and the wider public to cross State Highway 84, when a new signalised pedestrian crossing near the town centre is activated on Monday 19 August 2024 as part of work on the fourth stage of the Schools to Pool pathway.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery said the crossing point over SH84 was a critical part of creating a safe connection children could use to move between local schools and the Wānaka Recreation Centre.

“These new traffic lights will provide children with a designated place to safely cross this busy State Highway, but we acknowledge they may create minor delays for vehicles at peak times around town,” said Mr Avery.

“I’d encourage all drivers to take a bit of extra care once these new pedestrian crossing lights are activated, especially at times when children are heading to and from school and while we all get used to this change near Wānaka’s town centre.”

Crews are expected to test the signals on Monday 12 August, before they’re activated the following Monday around midday.

Council consulted with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi engineers and the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board (WUCCB) on the new crossing and its location.

Elsewhere along Stage 4 of the Schools to Pool active travel route, progress continues on parts of the pathway running up Ballantyne Road to the already operating signalised pedestrian crossing near Golf Course Road.

Crews are now taking a planned break from construction and expect to resume work in mid-September, where they’ll complete a raised safety table across Ardmore Street at its intersection with Ballantyne Road.

WUCCB Chair, Simon Telfer said with work on the Schools to Pool pathway now largely complete, kids could enjoy a safe and smooth journey from Rata Street and schools in north Wānaka, all the way through to Three Parks and the Recreation Centre.

“We’ve got a few final bits and pieces to complete, but I’m thrilled to see this much-wanted connection taking shape and I’m looking forward to seeing more young tamariki moving around town freely, and safely too,” said Mr Telfer.

“This pathway is also a key link between the town centre and Three Parks for those that choose to walk or bike, and helps to future proof the town’s transport network as population and the movement of people continue to grow.”

Stages 1, 2 and 3 of the Schools to Pool route in Wānaka were partly funded by NZTA Waka Kotahi’s Transport Choices package.

