Police Make Arrests Over Stolen Cigarettes And Whiskey

Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 12:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made two arrests in the past day over pricey thefts from Auckland’s CBD.

One man was arrested following a burglary at a convenience store at 2.11am on Wellesley Street West.

The offender smashed a window to gain entry and took nearly $5000 worth of cigarettes from the store.

Police were soon hot on the man’s heels, Senior Sergeant Dave Plunkett, Auckland City Central Response Manager, says.

“A good description of the offender was provided, and he was spotted on foot by Police Camera Operators.

“Police staff were soon able to locate the man and take him into custody. He was found with 106 packets of cigarettes in his possession.”

A 26-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with burglary.

“This was great work from our staff to apprehend the man so quickly, and we’d like to acknowledge the owner of the store for his swift actions in aiding the arrest,” Senior Sergeant Plunkett says.

“Police are continuing to hold offenders accountable for offending being committed at retailers in the city.”

Police in the city also made another arrest on Tuesday afternoon over an expensive bottle of whiskey.

“Our staff were attending an unrelated incident at a hotel with an offender who was being arrested over intentional damage.

“As they were dealing with the man, he was identified as a person of interest from an alleged shoplifting incident.”

In December last year, an expensive bottle of whiskey was stolen from a city liquor store.

“This bottle of whiskey was valued at almost $14,000 and we were very happy to have arrested the alleged thief,” Senior Sergeant Plunkett says.

A 41-year-old man is set to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“He has been charged with shoplifting, intentional damage, possessing cannabis plant and possessing utensils for methamphetamine use.”

