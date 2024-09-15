Sour End For Man On Crime Spree In Parnell

A man with a taste for crime has been whisked off to court following a spree of burglaries in Parnell.

Last month four restaurants in the Parnell area were broken into overnight and a large amount of cash was taken and property damaged.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk, from Auckland Central Tactical Crime Unit, says between 10.45pm on 23 August and 1am on 24 August, four eateries on Parnell Road were targeted.

“With the assistance of the Parnell Business Association, our investigation team has been working hard to identify and locate the offender, including viewing hours of CCTV.

“On Saturday, after following a number of enquiries, our team located and arrested the alleged offender in Manurewa.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk says Police from across Tāmaki Makaurau will continue to respond to this type of offending to ensure we can locate and hold offenders to account.

“This result should reassure the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending.”

A 32-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with four counts of burglary.

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or report matters after the fact by calling 105.

