Waipara Fire Update #5

Photo/Supplied

Rain and a reduction in wind speed today helped firefighters make good progress on containing the Waipara fire in North Canterbury.

"The weather conditions enabled crews to fight the fire strategically rather than having to react to fire driven by the wind," Brian Keown says.

Five helicopters and multiple crews worked on the fire ground today.

"I am happy with the progress made today, with excellent work by everyone involved," he says.

"The rain made the roads and tracks slippery and we removed our crews off the fireground late this afternoon due to safety concerns," he says.

Crews and a drone team will remain onsite overnight to closely monitor the fire area and provide updated mapping and intelligence.

From tomorrow morning there will be multiple crews supported by heavy machinery and two helicopters onsite.

"Our crews really appreciated a visit from children from the local school today. The kids gave the firefighters handmade cards to say thank you for all their hard work," Brian Keown says.

This is the final update for this evening unless there are any significant changes.

The next update will be around 10am tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

