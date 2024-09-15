Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waipara Fire Update #5

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:53 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Photo/Supplied

Rain and a reduction in wind speed today helped firefighters make good progress on containing the Waipara fire in North Canterbury.

"The weather conditions enabled crews to fight the fire strategically rather than having to react to fire driven by the wind," Brian Keown says.

Five helicopters and multiple crews worked on the fire ground today.

"I am happy with the progress made today, with excellent work by everyone involved," he says.

"The rain made the roads and tracks slippery and we removed our crews off the fireground late this afternoon due to safety concerns," he says.

Crews and a drone team will remain onsite overnight to closely monitor the fire area and provide updated mapping and intelligence.

From tomorrow morning there will be multiple crews supported by heavy machinery and two helicopters onsite.

"Our crews really appreciated a visit from children from the local school today. The kids gave the firefighters handmade cards to say thank you for all their hard work," Brian Keown says.

This is the final update for this evening unless there are any significant changes.

The next update will be around 10am tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 