The Log O' Wood Returns To Marlborough

7 September 2024

Fifty-one years on from its last visit the Log o’ Wood is returning to Marlborough.

Tasman Mako made history this evening with their first ever Ranfurly Shield win 25-24 over Hawke’s Bay in Napier.

Formed in 2006, a merger of Nelson Bays and Marlborough, Tasman has never won the shield. Marlborough has won the shield once before on July 28 1973 when Marlborough’s senior representative side beat Canterbury 13-6.

On Monday 9 September the Log o’ Wood will make a historic return trip to the province - via the Whangamoas from Nelson - with the Marlborough players in the team.

The civic event will be held at 3.30pm at Seymour Square in Blenheim.

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor will be present to welcome the players and the shield along with members of the victorious 1973 Marlborough team.

The public are welcome to meet the Tasman Mako players and view the shield.

