Fatal Crash, SH1, Edendale

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash involving two vehicles and a house on State Highway 1, Edendale, Southland.

At around 10:20pm Police were called to State Highway 1 where a truck and car collided, the truck then collided with a house.

One person was located deceased at the scene, the truck driver received minor injuries and there were no injuries sustained by the occupants of the house.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team conducted a scene examination.

The road is down to one lane with stop/go in place and the road is due to be fully reopened early afternoon.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

