South Unites: Keep Your Hospital Promise

Photo: Bryn Dingemans

Dunedin (Saturday, 28 September 2024) – The people of the South have spoken with one voice and now the government needs to listen, Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says.

“Today up to 35,000 people from across the South have come together on Dunedin’s streets to express their outrage at proposed cuts to our new regional hospital.

“This is the biggest protest in Dunedin in decades, and together we’ve sent a powerful message to government that we’re not going accept broken promises and a hospital that fails the people of our region.

Photo: Bryn Dingemans

“This is no longer a Dunedin issue or even a Southern issue. This is now a national issue, shining a spotlight on the government’s health funding and priorities, and they can’t simply ignore us.

“We’re not going away. In fact, we’re just getting started.”

Mayor Radich says he is delighted with today’s turnout.

“I want to thank everyone who supported the march, from individuals and families to the doctors, nurses and other clinicians and medical students who could be forced to work in a substandard facility if the government’s plans are not challenged.

“This southern region tertiary hospital has been a long time coming and every element has been designed in consultation with nurses, doctors and health professionals who know what is needed to give everyone the care they deserve.

“The fact the government now wants to downscale such a critical facility for the South is an outrage, and people are right to be angry.”

Mayor Radich says the campaign will continue, and phase two will shift the focus to direct lobbying of key Ministers in Wellington.

“We’re now asking people to send thousands of postcards directly to Ministers Bishop and Reti, telling them exactly what the cuts would mean for them and their whānau, and why the government should keep its promise.”

Mayor Radich will also lead a Southern delegation to Wellington to continue the campaign in person, with exact details to be confirmed soon, and Councillors will write an open letter to the Ministers, calling for them to stick to the government’s promise.

“This is all about continuing to apply pressure and making sure the government hears our message loud and clear, and one thing is for sure – we won’t be letting up.

“Our message is simple, build it once and build it right, with no clinical cuts, and that’s what the people of the South have said with one voice, loudly and clearly, today.”

