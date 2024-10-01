Climate Inquiry Reaffirms Longstanding Advice: Immediate Action Required

It is crucial that nature-based solutions are prioritised in future climate adaptation legislation, says Forest & Bird, after Parliament’s Inquiry into climate adaptation report was released today.

“The report backs Forest & Bird’s argument that we need to protect and strengthen existing nature-based solutions to help us to adapt to the many challenges posed by climate change,” says Forest & Bird’s spokesperson Carl Morgan.

“This includes recognising the value of existing ecosystems (such as native forests, wetlands, river corridors, sand dunes, and tussocklands) in providing natural hazard mitigation.

"Examples of this include wetlands decreasing peak flood and indigenous forest limiting erosion.”

The Society says the inquiry’s findings offer a positive opportunity to work with te taiao nature for the benefit of all.

The report recommends that ‘the consideration of the costs and benefits of mitigation actions should include co-benefits (such as emissions reduction, improving biodiversity)’. These are things that nature-based solutions do best.

The report also recommends a comprehensive national framework set out in legislation. “Having legislation focused on prioritising nature-based solutions will ensure the way we use land is cost-effective, co-beneficial and aligned to government directions such as the National Adaptation Plan and the recently introduced Climate Strategy,” says Mr Morgan.

“This is urgent, because we know adaptation is not happening on the scale or pace that is needed. Forest & Bird has long voiced concerns, recently advocating for government to prioritise nature-based solutions such as Making Room for Rivers, restoring forests and protecting wetlands.

“For adaptation to be successful, we need to also be investing in and committing to mitigation. In this context, it is extremely worrying that the Government is pushing ahead with the Fast-track Approvals Bill, the reversal of the oil and gas exploration ban, and the repeal of Te Mana o te Wai.

“Today’s report highlights the need to utilise evidence-based decisions supported by data, information, local knowledge, and mātauranga Māori. Actions that destroy our natural environment and the increasingly important nature-based solutions they provide, such as flood mitigation and carbon sequestration, go directly against those findings and truly are a war on nature.”

The inquiry into climate adaptation was introduced with the purpose of gathering information to develop and recommend high-level objectives and principles for the design of a climate change adaptation model for Aotearoa New Zealand. This work is to support the development of policy and legislation to address climate adaptation. The previous government led a similar inquiry under the same name in 2023. Forest & Bird submitted on both inquiries given its interest in how people interact with the natural world and how these interactions may affect natural features, systems and biodiversity.

