Fatal Crash In Waiomio

One person has died following a crash in Waiomio in the Far North.

A single vehicle crash was reported just after 1pm, on Waiomio Road near the intersection State Highway 1.

The sole occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash, but despite medical assistance sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been examining the scene this afternoon, with an investigation to commence into the crash.

At this point there are no road closures in place.

