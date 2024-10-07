Revealed: Tasman Council's $42k Speed Bump Blunder

Following news that Tasman District Council would remove a number of newly installed speed bumps after receiving backlash from locals, the Taxpayers Union can reveal through the LGOIMA that the total cost of construction and deconstruction was $42,664.

"Councillors need to take a hard look at themselves when it come to this kind of waste” said Local Government Spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren.

“It shouldn’t take immense public backlash for Council to decide that these speed bumps were a bad idea to begin with.

"Before starting work on moving kerbs to make space for more cycle lanes, Tasman Council needs to think about its mistake. The costly construction and ultimate removal of the speed bumps is an easily avoided blunder."

