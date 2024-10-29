Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 29 October

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 8:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

  • The New Zealand Defence Force’s Senior National Representative in Samoa, Commodore Andrew Brown went on-board HMNZS Canterbury to thank our people for their involvement in supporting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and Operation Resolution.
  • The Canterbury has been in Samoa assisting New Zealand to support CHOGM and has been reloading Hato Hone St John Ambulances, three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH-90 helicopters and other equipment.
  • The NZDF-led response team, working closely with the Government of Samoa, continues to monitor the coastal areas near the wreck of the Manawanui. To date, assessment teams have not found any oil or affected wildlife on the shoreline.
  • The HMNZS Matataua Dive team continues underwater surveillance of the ship along with other tasks including evidence gathering for the Royal New Zealand Navy Court of Inquiry.
  • The Court of Inquiry continues their work gathering evidence to establish the facts on the grounding and subsequent sinking of HMNZS Manawanui.
