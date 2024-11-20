Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tech Hub Management Contract Signed

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Innovate Marlborough, Council’s Economic Development Team, has announced the signing of a management contract for the Marlborough Tech and Innovation Hub.

Whiringa Ltd will run the hub’s day-to-day operations and parts of the region’s activation programme such as tech and innovation meetups, TechWeek participation and courses for the startup community in Marlborough.

The hub is based on the top floor of the former library on the corner of Arthur and Seymour streets. A fitout is currently underway, which will allow for 24 desks and a number of offices and meeting rooms.

Whiringa Managing Director Louisa Murray is an experienced business support and event manager, said Council’s Economic and Development Portfolio Manager Dorien Vermaas.

“Their business philosophy is closely aligned with the hub’s - collaboration and inclusivity which is a hallmark for building strong business networks and support for entrepreneurs,” she said.

Louisa said she was thrilled to collaborate with Council to manage the hub.

“This partnership aligns with our mission to foster a thriving, inclusive technology and startup ecosystem in Marlborough—mahi tahi mō te painga o te hapori," she said.

The Marlborough Tech and Innovation Hub is more than a co-working space and aims to build a stronger eco-system for startup businesses and entrepreneurs.

It also aims to build partnerships with other business community support organisations such as the Business Trust Marlborough, Angel Investors Marlborough, Marlborough Chamber of Commerce and industry and research organisations such as Wine Marlborough, Marine Farming Association and the Top of the South Wood Council.

“The hub will give innovation and startups in Marlborough a home and a point of reference for entrepreneurs to get together, collaborate and build businesses,” Ms Vermaas said.

The Marlborough Tech and Innovation Hub was supported by Kanoa regional investment fund.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 