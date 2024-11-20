Tech Hub Management Contract Signed

Innovate Marlborough, Council’s Economic Development Team, has announced the signing of a management contract for the Marlborough Tech and Innovation Hub.

Whiringa Ltd will run the hub’s day-to-day operations and parts of the region’s activation programme such as tech and innovation meetups, TechWeek participation and courses for the startup community in Marlborough.

The hub is based on the top floor of the former library on the corner of Arthur and Seymour streets. A fitout is currently underway, which will allow for 24 desks and a number of offices and meeting rooms.

Whiringa Managing Director Louisa Murray is an experienced business support and event manager, said Council’s Economic and Development Portfolio Manager Dorien Vermaas.

“Their business philosophy is closely aligned with the hub’s - collaboration and inclusivity which is a hallmark for building strong business networks and support for entrepreneurs,” she said.

Louisa said she was thrilled to collaborate with Council to manage the hub.

“This partnership aligns with our mission to foster a thriving, inclusive technology and startup ecosystem in Marlborough—mahi tahi mō te painga o te hapori," she said.

The Marlborough Tech and Innovation Hub is more than a co-working space and aims to build a stronger eco-system for startup businesses and entrepreneurs.

It also aims to build partnerships with other business community support organisations such as the Business Trust Marlborough, Angel Investors Marlborough, Marlborough Chamber of Commerce and industry and research organisations such as Wine Marlborough, Marine Farming Association and the Top of the South Wood Council.

“The hub will give innovation and startups in Marlborough a home and a point of reference for entrepreneurs to get together, collaborate and build businesses,” Ms Vermaas said.

The Marlborough Tech and Innovation Hub was supported by Kanoa regional investment fund.

