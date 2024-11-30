Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Operation Silkie - Afternoon Update

Saturday, 30 November 2024, 6:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have issued more than 70 infringement notices and arrested three people as part of enforcement action during Operation Silkie today.

The increased Police presence in the Nelson area over the weekend is to ensure the safety of the public and that attendees of a gang gathering comply with the law.

Provisional figures as at 3pm today show Police have conducted approximately 1800 breath screening tests, with one person found to have a reading of more than 400 micrograms.

Police have also issued 72 infringement notices for a range of driving behaviours, and impounded three vehicles. Four drivers were forbidden to drive.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested as they were found to be suspended from driving, while one person was arrested for breaching the Gangs Act 2024 by wearing gang insignia. Those arrested for the driving offence will be summonsed, while the person found wearing gang insignia is expected in court later in the week.

If enforcement action cannot be taken at the time, information will be gathered to help enable officers to follow up later.

Anyone who sees illegal or unsafe activity is asked to call 111 if it is happening now, or contact 105 online if it is after the fact.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

