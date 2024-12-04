New Development For Prominent Karori Corner Site

A new development partner has been selected to transform Karori’s old St John's Church site with a mixed-use development of housing, apartments, and commercial spaces.

Following a rigorous tender process, Wellington City Council has appointed Stratum Management as development partner for the Central Karori site at the corner of Karori Road and Campbell Street.

Stratum’s proposal will see 20 attractive new homes and three commercial units built, which will help to revitalise this entry point to the Karori town centre and add to the city’s housing supply.

Local ward City Councillor Diane Calvert welcomes the news. “This is a pivotal empty site in the Karori township that has been waiting for such a development.

“The commercial opportunities will support economic growth in Karori, as well as enhancing the town centre overall. An additional bonus is that new housing is included.”

Stratum has extensive experience and a strong track record of building quality residential homes and apartments in Wellington says the Council’s Chief Planning Officer, Liam Hodgetts.



“This development is timely with a growing demand for affordable housing, but the other benefits are significant as the site is also within walking distance of the town centre, the local library, public transport, and schools.

“The proposed building also demonstrates best practice environmentally sustainable design and integrates te ao Māori design – making it very appealing from an architectural point of view.”

The homes will be eight two-level apartments above the commercial units, and 12 two and three-level townhouses at the rear of the site, with private access, gardens, and parking.

Stratum will offer grants of $10,000 to qualifying first home buyers wanting to purchase one of the apartments or townhouses in this development.

Stratum has committed to high quality finishes and materials. Their practical proposal means a relatively quick build-time that meets market need and will benefit the community.

Craig Stewart, a Director of Stratum Management, says the development team are excited by the development opportunity and are confident the completed project will be a very positive change to the Karori town centre. “We envisage a high-quality hospitality use on the ground floor facing Karori Road and have ensured that the design also provides for indoor and outdoor use.”

Construction is expected to start mid-2025 following the issue of resource and building consents. Construction is estimated to be completed by mid-2026.

The site is currently used to host community pop-up activities, including a weekly farmers’ market and food trucks. As the new development progresses, an update will be provided on these activities.

Visit wellington.govt.nz/stjohnskarori for more information and updates on the project.

Stratum welcomes potential buyers registering their interest on this project by emailing sales@stratum-mgt.co.nz. When they are ready to launch to the market, Stratum will then provide interested parties via email with information on the properties and how to buy.

Background

· In June 2015 the Council declared the site at 235 Karori Road surplus to requirements. Subsequently the Council purchased the adjoining property at 6 Campbell Street. This enabled a larger site to better achieve quality urban-design results as part of the Karori Town Centre Redevelopment Project.

