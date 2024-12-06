Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Papamoa Incident Response Notification

Friday, 6 December 2024, 7:44 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) has today confirmed that surf lifeguards from the Western Bay of Plenty Squad Search and Rescue squad this afternoon responded to an unsuccessful resuscitation attempt at Papamoa Beach.

The beach was unpatrolled at the time of the incident, and surf lifeguards provided support capability to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police, and ambulance services.

The team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

SLSNZ is providing support to the surf lifeguards involved.

The weekday Paid Lifeguard Service will begin at Papamoa Beach from Monday, 9 December. It will run 5 days per week (Monday-Friday) between 12pm - 6pm, with volunteer patrols continuing on the weekends.

Up to date information on surf lifesaving patrols is available on Safeswim.

