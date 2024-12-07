More Than 550 Ideas Shaping The Future Of The Eastern Bay

05 December

Initial public engagement for Our Places – Eastern Bay Spatial Plan wrapped up on 17 November 2024, following five weeks of interactive workshops, drop-in sessions, online discussions, and written submissions.

In total, more than 550 pieces of feedback were gathered to help shape a long-term vision for the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Independent Chair of the Project Governance Group, Vaughan Payne, said the project team wishes to thank everyone who took the time to share their ideas and feedback.

“We want to thank all those who got out and took the time to provide feedback. It’s always valuable and never viewed as a tick-box exercise. The project team ensures all feedback is carefully reviewed and incorporated into the next phase of the planning. “A special acknowledgment goes to the seven individuals and groups who shared their feedback in person to the Project Governance Group during an informal hearing at the Whakatāne District Council Chambers on 2 December 2024.”

Mr Payne also praised the teamwork and partnership among the Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki and Kawerau District Council Mayors, local authorities, iwi and central government.

"A real positive of the meeting was seeing how well the Mayors and representatives from Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board, and the Regional Public Service Commission worked together. They are committed to taking a collective approach to planning for the Eastern Bay's future needs while also listening to the concerns of local communities and submitters."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The community’s feedback highlighted five clear key themes: Infrastructure, development, community and lifestyle, environmental concerns, and economic opportunities. There was also broad support for creating a spatial plan, along with many ideas on how it could be developed.

Mr Payne noted that many participants emphasised the need for upgrades to roads, bridges, water, and wastewater systems, and the importance of making infrastructure resilient to a changing climate.

“There’s a strong desire to preserve the small-town feel of the various Eastern Bay communities while improving public spaces and recreational facilities.”

Feedback also focused on affordable housing and balanced growth alongside the need to ensure that new developments respect the character of local communities.

Environmental priorities included protecting natural areas and using sustainable development practices, while economic feedback stressed the importance of creating jobs and supporting local businesses to ensure well-planned growth.

Mr Payne said a highlight of the engagement process was a workshop attended by 50 high school students from Whakatāne, Kawerau, and Ōpōtiki.

“They brought fresh perspectives and showed us the importance of involving youth in decisions about the future, especially since these plans will impact them the most.”

The next steps for the project include developing a report incorporating engagement feedback about the various scenarios and growth options. The report will be available in early 2025. The draft Our Places – Eastern Bay Spatial Plan will go out to formal consultation in mid-2025, where the community will have a further opportunity to provide feedback.

“We encourage everyone to stay involved as we move forward. “Our goal is to adopt the final plan mid to late 2025 and to create a strong, unified vision for the future of the Eastern Bay.”

For more information and to keep up to date with the project, visit ourplacesebop.org.nz

© Scoop Media

