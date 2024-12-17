Zero Pay Offer Triggers Strike Action By MBIE Staff

PSA members at the Ministry of Business and Innovation (MBIE) have voted overwhelming in favour of taking industrial action after receiving a zero percent pay offer.

Industrial action from approximately 3000 union members starts on Tuesday 17 December and will run until 20 January. Members will not undertake unpaid essential or non-essential work, and take rest and meal breaks together at specific times. From 6am on New Year’s Eve, Border Operations staff will join the industrial action.

"These workers are worth much more than zero percent and have been left with no choice but to stand together and take this action, and to show the importance of their work to all New Zealanders," said Fleur Fitzsimons, acting National Secretary Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Once again, we are seeing the Government devaluing workers who provide important public services to New Zealanders. This is just another sad symptom of the Government’s obsession with cutting public service budgets regardless of the valuable work carried out."

PSA members at MBIE deliver a wide range of services supporting businesses and people across New Zealand. Border Operations workers facilitate the flow of migrants across, and maintain the security of, New Zealand’s borders.

"The scale of work done is broad and deep - their work underpins New Zealand’s economy."

PSA members work at MBIE includes:

Answering the public’s questions about employment, immigration, tenancy, public holidays, minimum wage, and more.

Bringing in tourist dollars and new workers through the Immigration system.

protecting our borders

Investing in regional initiatives and research, science and innovation.

Helping draft laws for the smooth running of the country

Ensuring safe and fair rules and regulations for consumers and businesses

Supporting the sustainable management of natural resources

Guiding businesses through major economic events.

Maintain the security of New Zealand’s borders

This is the latest group of workers to be offered a zero percent pay increase. It follows New Zealand Defence Force civilian staff being offered the same. These workers are also undertaking industrial action.

