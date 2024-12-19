Elderly Residents Warned To Be Vigilant After Losses To Scammers, New Plymouth - Central

Taranaki Police are reminding people to be vigilant and for families to warn elderly relatives to be on guard for scam phone calls, after two recent incidents resulting in large financial losses.

In New Plymouth within the past month, two instances have been reported where scammers have called elderly residents posing as staff from legitimate large businesses operating in New Zealand.

On both occasions, the scammer kept the victims on the phone for long periods of time and gained access to their bank accounts.

One victim lost almost $24,000, while the other lost more than $350,000.

Detective Jason Wright of the Taranaki CIB says these losses are gutting to the elderly victims and their loved ones.

“Especially at this time of year where many people are already feeling financial pressure, these are devastating losses.

“We hope sharing their story will help put others on guard for this insidious activity where scammers are preying on older people.”

Police urge people to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family members, to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers and don’t become victims of this offending.

“We know those from older generations are typically a little less tech-savvy and generally more trusting, which is exactly what scammers rely on.”

Police have the following advice:

If someone calls you claiming to be from a company, hang up the phone and call the company back via their publicly listed phone number.

If you think you are being scammed just hang up immediately – you’re not going to offend anyone.

One click is all it takes for these offenders to have access to your information. If you have unfortunately opened a link that has installed remote access to your computer, make sure the device is shut down, or disconnected from the internet and seek assistance to ensure it is safely removed.

If a warning screen appears on your computer when trying to log into your bank website, turn your computer off and call your bank.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should notify their bank immediately, and make a report to Police through our 105 service.

