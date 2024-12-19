Greater Wellington Deepens Knowledge Of Ruamāhanga Valley Geology With Aerial Technology

Initial results of the SkyTEM aerial survey conducted in the Ruamāhanga Valley in early 2023 were shared by Greater Wellington with key stakeholders, including Wairarapa iwi and local councils, at an event in Carterton yesterday.

Using a helicopter to fly SkyTEM equipment across the valley, the project gathered electromagnetic information and is the most detailed evidence of underlying geology to date, down to an average depth of 400 metres.

Greater Wellington chair of the Wairarapa Committee Cr Adrienne Staples says the area will benefit greatly from the research.

“Greater Wellington is proud to be delivering this project as part of the Wairarapa Water Resilience Strategy to support future decision-making,” Cr Staples says.

“It is critical work, given that climate change projections say the average temperatures of the Wairarapa will keep increasing over the coming decades, potentially resulting in water shortages.”

Chair of the Wairarapa Water Resilience governance group, Cr David Holmes of Masterton District Council, says the data plays a crucial role in building knowledge to securing a sustainable water future for our community and environment.

“The insights we gain from this project will help us make informed decisions about water, with more understanding of potential groundwater resources, their patterns, and interconnections with surface water,” says Cr Holmes.

“This survey may not be a treasure map to everyone hoping for water, but it will guide our actions to increase water resilience.”

Greater Wellington Manager Knowledge Dr Evan Harrison looks forward to sharing the information with the wider public after several years of interpreting and modelling the data.

“The SkyTEM technology lets us ‘see’ underground across much more of the valley, to depths we haven’t seen before. The data will also enable us to build a 3D map of the Ruamāhanga Valley’s subsurface,” says Dr Harrison.

“While SkyTEM does not directly detect the presence of water, and on its own will certainly not be enough evidence for consenting new water takes, it enables us to identify any layers that may have the potential to be aquifers.”

The initial results are currently being tested with iwi and key stakeholders, and the information will be made available to the public once testing is complete.

More information on the Ruamāhanga Valley SkyTEM project is available on the Greater Wellington website.

