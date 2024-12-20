Man Seriously Injured In Te Atatu Incident
An investigation is underway after an incident near the Western Motorway this evening that has left a man seriously injured.
Police were called about 7.40pm to the Te Atatu Road on-ramp, Te Atatu, after a report of a physical altercation between a group of people.
One man sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.
A number of people are now assisting with our enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.
The road is currently closed while a scene examination takes place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow any diversions in place.