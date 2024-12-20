Man Seriously Injured In Te Atatu Incident

An investigation is underway after an incident near the Western Motorway this evening that has left a man seriously injured.

Police were called about 7.40pm to the Te Atatu Road on-ramp, Te Atatu, after a report of a physical altercation between a group of people.

One man sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.

A number of people are now assisting with our enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

The road is currently closed while a scene examination takes place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow any diversions in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

