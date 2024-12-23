Undercover Bike Parking A Bonus For Passionate Peddlers

Brian Breen and Leonie Taylor are frequent users of The Strand Bikebox (Photo/Supplied)

Cycling into the city centre for coffee and a bite to eat is a regular outing for pedal pals Brian Breen and Leonie Taylor who now have the bonus of having somewhere secure and undercover to park their bikes.

With more people using bikes, e-bikes, or scooters, Tauranga City Council has answered a growing demand for somewhere to park them by trialling five undercover bike shelters.

The relocatable ‘Bikeboxes’ are currently located at Red Square, Devonport Road; opposite Hamilton Street, The Strand; outside Coronation Park, Maunganui Road, as well as Tara Road, near the Parton Road roundabout, and Golden Sands Drive, outside Henry and Teds café in Pāpāmoa.

Each Bikebox, funded with assistance from the NZ Transport Agency, can fit up to 10 bikes or scooters that can be locked up, and have panels on three sides to provide weather protection. They are free to use and are placed near CCTV cameras for added peace of mind.

Brian and Leonie, members of the Welcome Bay Wheelers cycling group, ride all year round, rain or shine, and say that the shelters are a nice bonus, especially in busy areas.

“We cycle to Oscar and Otto, and that’s where I spied them not long after they were put in. It’s really nice knowing that our bikes are together and can be locked up somewhere safe and secure, plus you can see them from the café,” explains Leonie.

“I love that they are out of the weather. If there is a shower of rain, they keep your saddle dry, which is quite important,” adds Brian.

Leonie and Brian agree that the Bikeboxes are a game changer for anyone worried about the security of their bikes while they’re out and about.

“We think they are absolutely brilliant- great for kids too, to give them some independence. We say, give them a go!” says Brian.

Brian Breen and Leonie Taylor lock up their bikes at The Strand Bikebox (Photo/Supplied)

Te Papa Ward Councillor Rod Taylor says Council is committed to making it safer and easier for people to move around the city no matter how they choose to travel – including with two wheels.

“There is strong evidence that bike parking facilities encourage more people to cycle. The Bikeboxes will allow us to test demand to help inform future Council decisions about bike parking.”

Council will be seeking community feedback on the Bikeboxes early next year, including suggestions for alternative locations.

Additional bike/scooter parking was also provided to four Tauranga schools during the year including Gate Pā Primary, Tauranga Girls’ College, St Mary’s Catholic School and Tauranga Intermediate.

Gate Pā Primary principal Rochelle Jensen says the number of children riding to school has increased as they know their bikes are easy to get in and out, simple to lock, and protected from all weather.

The Bike Stop secure bike storage facility at 28 Grey Street in the city centre is another option for bike parking and will remain open over the Christmas period, including 23-24, 27 and 30-31 December and 3 January.

