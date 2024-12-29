Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Road now open after fatal crash on SH1 Mangaweka

Sunday, 29 December 2024, 5:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have now completed the scene examination near Mangaweka on SH1 after the fatal collision today.

The road is now open.

Sadly, one adult and one child died today in the crash.

Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this sad time.

The injured parties, two adults and one child, remain in hospital.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who responded and assisted with this tragic incident, taking control of the scene until emergency services arrived.

The full circumstances of the crash are now under investigation and at this stage Police are not in a position to release the names of the victims who died.

