Crackdown On Unregistered Dogs: Final Infringement Notices Issued

As part of efforts to promote responsible dog ownership in the Auckland region, dog owners who have failed to register their pets despite multiple opportunities will now face Infringement fines.

Auckland Council has issued final infringement notices, and those who do not pay within the next 28 days will have their fines transferred to the court.

Chair of the council’s Regulatory and Safety Committee Josephine Bartley says there is a correlation between unregistered dogs and dogs allowed to roam off properties, and the number of attacks on people and other animals.

“As part of the focus from Auckland Council’s Animal Management team to curb roaming dogs and keep Aucklanders safe, we are cracking down on those dog owners who don’t take responsibility for their pets by registering them,” Bartley says.

“Registrations help pay for the animal management services Auckland Council provide to get dogs off the streets, the prosecution of dog owners whose dogs have injured others, and the euthanising of these dogs.”

Auckland Council’s General Manager of Licensing and Compliance Robert Irvine says the council has provided ample opportunities for dog owners to comply, but those who continue to ignore their obligations will now face the consequences.

“The time for leniency has passed – it’s now a matter of fairness to those who do the right thing.”

This marks the second phase of Auckland Council’s bulk infringement campaign.

The initial round of infringement notices were issued 28 days ago, prompting many dog owners to settle their fines.

A follow-up reminder letter was sent out last Friday (4 April) to those who have yet to pay. These individuals now have a final 28 days to make payment before their debt is handed over to the court system for enforcement.

The infringement campaign has been effective in prompting compliance while also helping to make sure the council has the most up to date information for the dog and dog owner.

“Auckland Council remains firm on ensuring compliance with dog registration requirements. Those who continue to disregard their obligations should be prepared for additional penalties,” says Mr Irvine.

