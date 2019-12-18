National Athletics Championships Returns to the Bay in 2021

Athletics New Zealand has announced the 2021 and 2022 New Zealand Track & Field Championships will be hosted in the Hawke’s Bay. The New Zealand Track & Field Championships attracts more than 600 of the best athletes from around the country who contend for national titles over three days of competition.

It will be the first time in 20 years the event has been held in the region.

Athletics New Zealand Chief Executive Peter Pfitzinger said the event is one of New Zealand’s oldest sporting competitions with over 100 years of history and provides a great opportunity for spectators to witness elite level athletics.

“The last time the New Zealand Track & Field Championships were hosted in the Hawke’s Bay, Nick Willis and Dame Valerie Adams were young, emerging athletes and we included Para Athletics events for the first time,” said Peter “The event is a true stepping-stone for our future champions and it’s important that it’s hosted in different parts of the country, so young athletes and spectators have an opportunity to share in the excitement.”

“We are grateful to Napier Council and Hastings District Council for their support with bringing the event back to the Hawke’s Bay.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says Hastings has got a fantastic facility in Mitre 10 Park Hawke’s Bay (previously known as the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park) and with the combination of a class two track, the grandstand and close parking and other amenities, it is arguably the best athletics venue in the country.

“We have been holding elite and national athletic events here for the last 10 years and I am incredibly proud to be hosting the New Zealand Track and Field Championships in 2021 and 2022.”

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise describes the announcement as a win-win for the whole of Hawke’s Bay. “What an opportunity to show this group how far we have come since the last time Hawke’s Bay hosted this event. And it’s a great way to start what is shaping up to be a busy month.”

Sharee Jones, Local Organising Committee lead, said Hawke’s Bay Gisborne Athletics was already well underway with preparations for the event. “We want to provide an amazing experience for every athlete, official, coach and volunteer, and are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Hawke's Bay in March 2021.”

© Scoop Media

