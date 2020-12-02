New Pregnancy Book Tells It From A Dad’s Perspective

Dear Dory: Journal of a Soon-to-be First-time Dad is British author, Tom Kreffer’s debut title.

After discovering he was to become a father; something Doctors claimed was all but impossible without medical intervention, Tom began writing journal entries to his unborn child, detailing the physical and psychological preparation he endured as the due date approached.

“When we looked at the test results and saw that my partner was pregnant, I was emotionally stunned; especially after everything Doctors had told us. I didn’t know how to process my emotions, so I turned to writing. “

- Tom Kreffer, Author

Dear Dory offers a different perspective on pregnancy as the author explores his role as a father at a time when fatherhood, as a definition, is undergoing an overhaul.

