Team Auckland Back Home For Brave Rematches
Back home! The Auckland ACES and HEARTS will grace Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval for the first time this season when both sides line up for rematches with Northern Brave in the Dream11 Super Smash tomorrow.
Having split victories on Friday night at Seddon Park, there is one change across the two sides, with Jane Barnett replacing Sarah Carnachan for the HEARTS. Barnett, 28, is yet to appear in the Dream11 Super Smash, having made eight Hallyburton Johnstone Shield appearances.
The unchanged ACES squad will look to familiar surroundings as they prepare to square the ledger with the Brave.
Despite a rollercoaster season opener, there was a lot to like about the ACES efforts with George Worker and Martin Guptill showing what a force the duo could become over a busy Christmas period.
That busy period has already started for the HEARTS, who will play their third game in four days after kicking off their Dream11 Super Smash and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield campaigns in Hamilton.
Will Somerville, Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips are unavailable for the ACES having recently returned from the BLACKCAPS tour of India.
With Auckland still in the Red Light phase of the Protection Framework, there will be no public ticketed entry to the double-header.
Monday 20th December | Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval
HEARTS vs. BRAVE | 11.10 AM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ 1
Bella Armstrong
Jane Barnett
Skye Bowden
Lauren Down
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Anna Peterson
Jesse Prasad
ACES vs. BRAVE | 2.40 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ DUKE
Adithya Ashok
Cole Briggs
Mark Chapman
Louis Delport
Lockie Ferguson
Danru Ferns
Martin Guptill
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Robert O’Donnell
Sean Solia
George Worker