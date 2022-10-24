Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Three New Faces In Line For CD A Debut

Monday, 24 October 2022, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

Central Stags spinner Jayden Lennox will lead out a strong Central Districts A side in the first men’s A fixture of the 2022/23 summer.
 

Three potential debutants have been named in the twelve for tomorrow's opening home three-dayer against Wellington A, and they come with impressive credentials.

Former Canterbury first-class top order batsman Jack Boyle and former Wellington Firebirds Ford Trophy leg-spinner Brett Johnson are both in line to make their first appearance for CD at any level.

They're joined by Bayley Latter who steps up from the title-winning Central Districts Under 19 men’s team last season, the youngster fresh off representing the NZ Indoor Cricket Men's U22 team that won the U22 Men's Indoor Cricket World Cup title in Melbourne against Australia last week.

Captain Lennox is also joined by five fellow current or recent Central Stags in Ma’ara Ave, Will Clark, Liam Dudding, Joey Field and Bevan Small, as well as uncapped, contracted Stags wicketkeeper-batsman Curtis Heaphy.

The side is coached by Central Stags assistant coach Aldin Smith and the three-day match is free admission at Napier's Nelson Park. Play begins each day at 10.30am, with livescores at cdcricket.co.nz or follow on the NZC app.

CENTRAL DISTRICTS A MEN

v Wellington A

Nelson Park, Napier

Tuesday 25 to Thursday 27 October 2022

FREE ADMISSION

Jayden Lennox (captain) — Hawke's Bay

Ma'ara Ave — Manawatu

Jack Boyle* — Hawke's Bay

Will Clark — Hawke's Bay

Liam Dudding — Hawke's Bay

Joey Field — Hawke's Bay

Toby Findlay — Hawke's Bay

Curtis Heaphy — Manawatu

Brett Johnson* — Hawke's Bay

Bayley Latter* — Manawatu

Bevan Small — Manawatu

Todd Watson — Hawke's Bay

* potential CD A debut

Coach: Aldin Smith

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Central Districts Cricket Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds
About eighty-five million years ago, New Zealand split away from the supercontinent Gondwana. On board were plants and animals that evolved without predatory land mammals... More>>


Rodger Fox Big Band: To Headline At The Wellington Jazz Festival With Homage To Hone Tuwhare
The Rodger Fox Big Band returns to Wellington Jazz Festival later this October with all new work, paying homage to the poetry of the late Hone Tuwhare on Saturday, 22 October... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 