Three New Faces In Line For CD A Debut

Central Stags spinner Jayden Lennox will lead out a strong Central Districts A side in the first men’s A fixture of the 2022/23 summer.



Three potential debutants have been named in the twelve for tomorrow's opening home three-dayer against Wellington A, and they come with impressive credentials.

Former Canterbury first-class top order batsman Jack Boyle and former Wellington Firebirds Ford Trophy leg-spinner Brett Johnson are both in line to make their first appearance for CD at any level.

They're joined by Bayley Latter who steps up from the title-winning Central Districts Under 19 men’s team last season, the youngster fresh off representing the NZ Indoor Cricket Men's U22 team that won the U22 Men's Indoor Cricket World Cup title in Melbourne against Australia last week.

Captain Lennox is also joined by five fellow current or recent Central Stags in Ma’ara Ave, Will Clark, Liam Dudding, Joey Field and Bevan Small, as well as uncapped, contracted Stags wicketkeeper-batsman Curtis Heaphy.

The side is coached by Central Stags assistant coach Aldin Smith and the three-day match is free admission at Napier's Nelson Park. Play begins each day at 10.30am, with livescores at cdcricket.co.nz or follow on the NZC app.

CENTRAL DISTRICTS A MEN

v Wellington A

Nelson Park, Napier

Tuesday 25 to Thursday 27 October 2022

FREE ADMISSION

Jayden Lennox (captain) — Hawke's Bay

Ma'ara Ave — Manawatu

Jack Boyle* — Hawke's Bay

Will Clark — Hawke's Bay

Liam Dudding — Hawke's Bay

Joey Field — Hawke's Bay

Toby Findlay — Hawke's Bay

Curtis Heaphy — Manawatu

Brett Johnson* — Hawke's Bay

Bayley Latter* — Manawatu

Bevan Small — Manawatu

Todd Watson — Hawke's Bay

* potential CD A debut

Coach: Aldin Smith

