Mose Auimatangi Jr Opponent Reveal For Dubai Fight

Mose Auimatangi Jr will take on former IBO World Super Middleweight champion, Renold Quinlan for a regional title on the Mahmoud Charr vs Lucas Browne undercard.

Revealed this week, Auimatangi Jr will return to the ring after being away for two years, taking on Renold Quinlan for a Light Heavyweight regional title. For multiple reasons, this will be a massive test for New Zealand-born Australians. Being away in Dubai with jet lag, being away from the ring for two years causes ring rust, and when Renold Quinlan is prepared for a fight he brings a challenge.

Renold Quinlan has had an up-and-down career since his debut in 2008. He shocked Australia and the rest of the world when he defeated former Unified World Middleweight champion Daniel Geale for the IBO World Super Middleweight title. In his first World title defence, he took on Chris Eubank Jr, losing by 10th-round stoppage.

Quinlan who is of Fijian descent had a knockout victory over 50-fight veteran Alexander Bajawa in Singapore, however, after the victory, he started a three-year six-fight losing streak. Granted all the losses were against very credible opponents. Quinlan got a very close victory over David Drapac, however, this started another three-fight losing streak.

Some people in the community have stated that when Quinlan trains and is 100% committed, he is an unstoppable force, however, there were some fights between 2018 - 2022 where he did the fight just for the money.

In 2022, Quinlan made his return to Fiji where he defeated Savenaca Naliva by third-round knockout. This gave Quinlan a big boost as a month later he would return to fight against undefeated and up-and-coming boxer Jack Bowen. Quinlan again would win by fifth-round knockout.

So ultimately this is a massive challenge for Auimatangi as Quinlan is beginning to climb again making him a very dangerous fighter.

In the main event, two former WBA World Heavyweight champions will take on each other, with the winner more likely to receive a massive world title shot. Mahmoud Charr and Lucas Browne have both had their world titles stripped for controversial reasons will make a very interesting main event in Dubai.

© Scoop Media

