Shapeshifter Release New Single ‘On Your Side'

‘On Your Side’ is a tune about grasping the moment, loving those around you and living in the now. Hypnotic breaks and driving bass surround a calming jazz and blues-influenced song that challenges the usual Shapeshifter flavour while still staying true to the movement and the influences that inspire and drive them to be who they are.

As 'On Your Side' gently ascends into a celestial realm of drum and bass magic, it takes its place as an ethereal anthem within Shapeshifter's illustrious catalogue, perfectly timed for the arrival of summer.

See Shapeshifter live this summer,

Rock The Bowl, Taranaki - 29 December, 2023

Beach Break, Whangamata - 5 January, 2024

Electric Avenue, Christchurch - 24 February, 2024

For more information www.shapeshifter.co.nz

Record-breaking New Zealand tours, scene-setting appearances at festivals like Glastonbury, The Big Chill, Big Day Out and Parklife, sold-out performances across Europe, multiple music awards, four EPs and five LPs — three with platinum sales — and an army of fans who return to relive the experience time and time again.

These are just some of Shapeshifter’s towering achievements.

The five-strong lineup of PDigsss (vocals), Sam Trevethick (guitar/synths/sampler), Dan McGruer (synths/sampler), Nick Robinson (bass/synths) and Darren Mathiassen (drums) have created their very own heavy soul; a stadium-sized sound which adds layers of drum & bass, jazz, funk, rock and electronica to solid bass culture foundations.

Originally hailing from Christchurch, the future-shocked soul outfit’s music is crafted by a living, breathing band of musicians, with all the form-changing sonic possibilities live instrumentation offers.

“The essence of Shapeshifter live is that we are completely 100% un-sequenced -no laptop click track. We play 'off the grid' using analogue and digital synthesizers.” – Sam Trevethick.

Off the grid and out of this world, from the clubs to packed festival fields, Shapeshifter’s transcending sound has already seen them achieve extraordinary things.

