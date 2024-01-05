Matriano makes it four F4 United States graduates heading to NZ

The Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship is proving popular as a season opener for graduates of the 2023 Formula 4 United States Championship.

With confirmation that 21 year old Landan Matriano Lim will join Giles Motorsport for the forthcoming five round New Zealand based championship, no fewer than four drivers from the American series are so far confirmed for the trip down under.

Born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana, Landan graduated college a year early with a double major in Management and Marketing at Louisiana State University. Before taking to the tracks, he was also an accomplished gymnast, competing for more than a decade in state and regional championships.

Matriano Lim’s racing career started with some simple fun at club track days with his dad.

His competitive spirit eventually took over this getaway-weekend hobby and led him to race in the National Auto Sports Association (NASA). Quickly moving from a turbo Miata to an Ariel Spec Race Atom to a NASA Prototype, he flew through the ranks and became a top competitor in the series. The support from his NASA track family is what drove him to go pro and join the 2023 F4 United States Championship.

A full season in the Jensen Global Advisors team was highlighted by winning the Omologato Perfectly Timed Pass Award with 64 successful overtakes through the ultra-competitive Formula 4 season. Matriano Lim is planning to continue on the improvement curve in New Zealand ahead of his return home for the United States 2024 seasons.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for the opportunity to race in this series and in such a beautiful country,” he said.

“Being involved in so much exposure and racing experience offered by the series will help me to greatly improve as a driver. With this series shaping so many astounding drivers, I’m hoping to take after that and use my new experiences as preparation for the United States 2024 seasons.”

Giles Motorsport team principal Stephen Giles is delighted to have the youngster on board for the 2024 season, adding: “It's a pleasure to welcome Landan to Giles Motorsport for the 2024 Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship.

“As a rookie coming into the Championship, there is going to be a lot to learn and we'll be aiming to help Landan develop his talent through the season to carry forward into his future racing.”

Landan Matriano Lim joins fellow 2023 F4 United States Championship graduates Jett Bowling, Titus Sherlock and Jake Bonilla so far confirmed for the championship which starts next month at the Taupo International Motorsport Park with five back-to-back rounds culminating in the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix at the Cromwell Motorsport Park in New Zealand’s South Island in February.

Although in only its second year as an FIA Formula Regional Championship, the championship has a long history as the Castrol Toyota Racing Series. Twenty three graduates have taken the wheel of F1 cars in official tests, GP practice sessions or races in its 17 year history.

The championship boasts more than 3,000 km of testing, practice, qualifying and racing mileage with all drivers competing in identical Tatuus-based Toyota FT60 cars.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA – Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

