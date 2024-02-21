JCDecaux Partners With The New Zealand Team For The Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux New Zealand is proud to be the exclusive Out-of-Home partner of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, supporting the nation’s talented athletes on the way to Paris 2024.

Phil Eastwood, General Manager of JCDecaux New Zealand said: “The excitement and team spirit could best be captured by this line from the New Zealand Olympic Committee manifesto: “‘Ko Tātou Te Kapa o Aotearoa ~ We are the New Zealand Team.”

"There’s nothing like the Olympics to capture a true sense of pride in the talented athletes representing New Zealand overseas and there’s nothing like Out-of-Home to help share the emotion and excitement with the nation. We will be using our Large Format and Airport networks to keep Kiwis updated with the latest near real-time results, medal tally, athlete updates and more. Paris 2024 will see our partnership with the New Zealand Olympic Committee deliver a bigger and more creative campaign than ever before.”

JCDecaux New Zealand is a long-standing partner of the New Zealand Team since signing an agreement in 2017.

Each year JCDecaux develops new ways for New Zealanders to experience the highs of the Olympic Games whilst they are out and about. This year, JCDecaux will provide even more innovative content, working with other official partners to tell their own sponsorship stories and generating buzz to engage Kiwis.

Nicki Nicol, CEO and Secretary General of the New Zealand Olympic Committee says the support of partners such as JCDecaux is critical for athletes and fans.

"As a charity we rely heavily on commercial and other key partnerships to help us promote sport and the Olympic values and help create New Zealand history. JCDecaux has been an amazing supporter, helping send our teams to compete overseas and bringing the excitement and spirit of the Games back home. Our partners are some of New Zealand’s biggest supporters and are every bit as inspired by our athletes as we are."

