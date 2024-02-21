Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Blistering Barnacles, It’s The Mermaid Parade

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 11:44 am
Press Release: The Label

Like a glittering wave crashing on the shores of Tāmaki Makaurau, the Mermaid parade and Nautical Extravaganza is set to take place on Saturday 2nd March from 11am to 8pm, absolutely FREE!

Alongside the public spectacle of fishy frocks, shimmering seashells and aquatic attire parading along the waterfront, the day also features a free Mermaidification Station and performances from Anita Wigl’it, The Dust Palace, Fathe and the Sweetos, The Wellington Sea Shanty Society, Mermaid Bait and DJ Matthew Crawley.

The festivities kick off at Queens Wharf at 11:00am with a sustainable costume workshop and Mermaidification Station and body painting with BODYFX. The parade leaves Queens Wharf at 2:00pm sharp, winding its way along the waterfront to the Moana Festival Hub on Te Wero Island for the crowning of the Supreme Merthey, music and performances till 8:00pm.

Get dressed up and bedazzled to be a part of the spectacle of whimsy and wonder as the Mermaid Parade Tāmaki Makaurau makes its debut alongside the inaugural Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival.

Register to dress up and be a part of the parade, or gather at Te Komititanga at 2:00pm for the best spot to view the parade.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Register to be a part of the parade at: https://events.humanitix.com/the-tamaki-makaurau-mermaid-parade

The Mermaid Parade is presented by Interesting Things and is a part of the Summer on Queens Wharf programme and Moana Auckland. The event is FREE thanks to the support of Eke Panuku Development Auckland and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Where: The Parade Begins at Queens Wharf Village and makes its way to Te Wero Island for the costume contest, performances and music. Best place for viewing the parade is Te Komititanga at 2:00pm.
When: Saturday 2nd March 2024 11:00am - 8:00pm
Cost: FREE - Register to be a part of the parade at: https://events.humanitix.com/the-tamaki-makaurau-mermaid-parade

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 