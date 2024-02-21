Blistering Barnacles, It’s The Mermaid Parade

Like a glittering wave crashing on the shores of Tāmaki Makaurau, the Mermaid parade and Nautical Extravaganza is set to take place on Saturday 2nd March from 11am to 8pm, absolutely FREE!

Alongside the public spectacle of fishy frocks, shimmering seashells and aquatic attire parading along the waterfront, the day also features a free Mermaidification Station and performances from Anita Wigl’it, The Dust Palace, Fathe and the Sweetos, The Wellington Sea Shanty Society, Mermaid Bait and DJ Matthew Crawley.

The festivities kick off at Queens Wharf at 11:00am with a sustainable costume workshop and Mermaidification Station and body painting with BODYFX. The parade leaves Queens Wharf at 2:00pm sharp, winding its way along the waterfront to the Moana Festival Hub on Te Wero Island for the crowning of the Supreme Merthey, music and performances till 8:00pm.

Get dressed up and bedazzled to be a part of the spectacle of whimsy and wonder as the Mermaid Parade Tāmaki Makaurau makes its debut alongside the inaugural Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival.

Register to dress up and be a part of the parade, or gather at Te Komititanga at 2:00pm for the best spot to view the parade.

Register to be a part of the parade at: https://events.humanitix.com/the-tamaki-makaurau-mermaid-parade

The Mermaid Parade is presented by Interesting Things and is a part of the Summer on Queens Wharf programme and Moana Auckland. The event is FREE thanks to the support of Eke Panuku Development Auckland and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Where: The Parade Begins at Queens Wharf Village and makes its way to Te Wero Island for the costume contest, performances and music. Best place for viewing the parade is Te Komititanga at 2:00pm.

When: Saturday 2nd March 2024 11:00am - 8:00pm

Cost: FREE - Register to be a part of the parade at: https://events.humanitix.com/the-tamaki-makaurau-mermaid-parade

