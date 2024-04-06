Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aotearoa Artist, Lola, Releases New Single ‘Portal’! Genre: Dark Electronic Dream Pop

Saturday, 6 April 2024, 6:10 am
Press Release: The Label

Credit: Hunter Blair

Growing up between the lush, native forests and rivers of New Zealand’s rural South Island and the medieval landmarks and well-worn streets of North East England - Lola’s creative identity was shaped from this state of duality. The now Tāmaki Makaurau based producer and vocalist creates dark experimental pop music draped in multimedia visuals that drinks deeply from the wellsprings of the avant-garde, queer club culture and fashion runway music.

Lola’s brand new track ‘Portal’ is an ode to the early stages of love and relationships. Opening like a beckoning heartbeat, Lola's transcendental vocals invite the listener to venture 'beyond'.

Lola says: “When I wrote ‘Portal’ I was experiencing the kind of love that makes you feel transformed. Like the human heart can be a portal to a new metaphysical place, so long as we relent and let it guide us.”

Guided by impeccable production from Lola herself alongside Carly Gill (half of the electronic duo Kédu Carlö), the track melds a spectrum of influences—Björk, Rosalía, Eartheater, and 070Shake— whilst forging a sonic landscape distinctly Lola's own.

Arriving on Friday, April 19th, is ‘Portal’ music video, a captivating piece of cinematic work highlighting the intimacy of queer romance directed by Hunter Blair.

Lola’s 2021 release 'Blossom' recieved support from tastemaker website, Sniffers. Later in 2023, Lola released a double single, 'Protection/Armour', featuring in Coup de Main and 13th Floor’s ‘song of the day’. With Lola now on board at 45 RPM management, the team known nurturing talents like Church & AP, Pollyhill, and Lontalius, the future is shining with promise and potential.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 