Te Kahu O Waipuna Takes Out Architecture Award

Monday, 10 June 2024, 10:43 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Te Kahu o Waipuna has won the public architecture category in the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Local Awards. Photo Credit- Barry Tobin

Accolades continue for Te Kahu o Waipuna, the Marlborough District Library and Art Gallery, which has taken out the public architecture category in the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Local Awards.

Designed by architects Warren and Mahoney, it was described by the judges as a civic building which is reinvigorating Blenheim’s High Street with its bronzed exterior and flexible interior layout. It also received a Resene Colour Award.

Four judges assessed this year’s projects, along with convenor Euan MacKellar. The winners were announced at an awards event at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre last week.

“Projects in this year’s awards have weathered unprecedented conditions including extreme weather events, supply chain issues, spiralling costs and Covid,” Mr MacKellar said. “Despite the unforeseen challenges, architects managed to hold on to key concepts, maintain good design and foster strong relationships with their clients and builders, a credit to the profession.”

Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects is a membership-based professional organisation which represents over 90 per cent of registered architects.

