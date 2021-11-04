Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

A More Diverse And Inclusive Tertiary Teaching Awards To Be Launched By Ako Aotearoa

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 10:12 am
Press Release: Ako Aotearoa

Ako Aotearoa confirmed today that the Ngā Tohu Whakaako Whakahirahira - Tertiary Teaching Excellence Awards (TTEA) - will no longer run under its existing format. Instead, Ako Aotearoa is evolving the Awards to be more diverse and inclusive of celebrating tertiary teaching and training excellence. This follows a major review and sector consultation process that began in late 2020.

The new Awards will strongly support the Government’s Tertiary Education Strategy priorities by seeking increased diversity and inclusion of underrepresented groups and tertiary sectors.

Dr Graeme Benny, Ako Aotearoa Board Chair, says,“With major sector reforms underway it was timely to ensure the Awards hosted by Ako Aotearoa were fully inclusive of the entirety of the new education and training landscape.”

Helen Lomax, Tumuaki/Director of Ako Aotearoa is excited by the development. “Our intention is to build on the success of and respect for the Awards to date by evolving them to be more accessible to all teachers, educators, trainers and instructors from across New Zealand’s tertiary education and training sector system.”

All awards will be strongly focused on evidence of sustained contribution to and impact on learner success, and the subsequent impact on whānau, communities, and employment outcomes.

“We look forward to seeing a broader range of educators, teachers, trainers, teams, subsectors and types of education and training organisations represented in nominations and recipients. Smaller education and training organisations should be recognised for the valuable contribution they make to the sector and our communities, alongside the larger ones”, says Helen Lomax.

The review revealed the need for separate awards categories for individuals and groups, a stronger focus on building sector capability, and a more straightforward, ‘level playing field’ approach to the nominations process. For example, text and digital recording limits will reduce significantly using standardised formats and online submission.

Tertiary education sector representative experts were widely consulted during the review and recommendation process and are supportive of the changes.

An official announcement is expected in February 2022 to launch the new Awards, and online workshops will be held in March to help the sector understand the new process. Nominations will be open from the end of February to 30 June.

About the Tertiary Teaching Excellence Awards (TTEA):

The Tertiary Teaching Excellence Awards were established in 2001 to celebrate and promote sustained excellence in tertiary teaching, and were renamed Ngā Tohu Whakaako Whakahirahira in 2018. The Supreme Award is awarded by the Prime Minister. The Kaupapa Māori and General Awards are awarded by the Minister of Education.

Ako Aotearoa has managed the Awards since 2008 and encourages nominations from any education organisation that receives Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) funding. This includes Adult & Community Education (ACE), Industry Training Organisations (ITO), Institutes of Technology/Polytechnics (ITP), Other Tertiary Education Providers (OTEP), Private Training Establishments (PTE), Universities and Wānanga.

About Ako Aotearoa:

Ako Aotearoa is a government-funded organisation committed to supporting the country’s teachers, educators, trainers and instructors across the tertiary education and training sector to be the best they can be for the success of all learners.

Services provided by Ako Aotearoa aim to improve the way people deliver high-quality teaching, for lasting change in the tertiary education sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ako Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 