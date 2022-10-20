News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Evolution Healthcare Nurses Strike For Better Wages, Conditions

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 5:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Nurses at three private hospitals, owned by Evolution Healthcare Ltd in Wellington and Hawke’s Bay, will embark on a 24-hour strike on Thursday morning following a breakdown of talks with their employer.

More than 230 NZNO Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) members have been in protracted bargaining with Evolution Healthcare for the past 15 months culminating in urgent but failed mediation via the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on Wednesday.

"Our battle is over having decent wage increases and parity and conditions as nurses who work for Te Whatu Ora, and we are committed to achieving an increase that reflects what we are worth and mitigates the cost-of-living crisis all members face," Wakefield Hospital nurse and NZNO delegate Lisa Blackmore said.

"Our demands include wages backpaid at the rate of inflation (7.3 percent); wages for 2022 onwards at Te Whatu Ora Pay Equity rates; and the same public holiday and sick leave entitlements as Te Whatu Ora employees.

"Evolution has offered well below this. They have resolutely refused to move and have not meaningfully engaged in mediation."

The strike will take place from 7am on Thursday 20 October to 7am on Friday 21 October at the Wakefield and Bowen hospitals in Wellington, and Royston Hospital in Hawke’s Bay.

