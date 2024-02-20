Aotearoa Clinical Trials Becomes 1st Site In NZ To Achieve GCSA Certification & Silver Workforce Quality Accreditation

Certifications demonstrate Aotearoa Clinical Trials is working to the highest global best-practice standards, ratified by the industry

Auckland, New Zealand and Maidenhead, United Kingdom, 20 February 2024 – Aotearoa Clinical Trials (ACTT) has undergone a rigorous evidence-based assessment process to become the first organization in New Zealand to successfully achieve the GCSA’s Global Quality Standard for Clinical Research Sites. This is further bolstered as ACTT has also achieved the Silver Workforce Quality Accreditation (WQA) from IAOCR, the International Accrediting Organization for Clinical Research, the first New Zealand Organization to achieve this. These accomplishments demonstrate that ACTT is consistently working to the highest global quality best-practice standards for workforce and research operational processes.

“Aotearoa Clinical Trials is a network of hospital based clinical trial sites with over 20 years’ experience in clinical trials in Aotearoa - New Zealand. We are proud to be the first site in Aotearoa – New Zealand to be accredited to this international standard of quality,” explains Dr Edward Watson, CEO, Aotearoa Clinical Trials. “The GCSA endorsement of our processes, systems and team are testament to the value we place on high quality outcomes to ensure patient safety and high-quality data and provides assurance to our partners and the Industry that we run our clinical trials to an internationally recognized standard.”

These two certifications were awarded following a robust evidence-based assessment of their site business operational processes (for GCSA) and workforce processes (for WQA). The GCSA assessment involved a review of business operational procedures and discussions with staff to gain a full understanding of how ACTT works as an organization in terms of trial delivery. The review looks at seven key impact areas that underpin the safe, effective delivery of clinical trials and the quality of both patient and sponsor/CRO journeys. Combined with this, ACTT also underwent the WQA assessment, which follows a similarly robust process, but focuses more specifically on workforce processes and the frameworks required for ensuring a high-performing, engaged, committed and competent workforce which is crucial for reducing risk and delivering high quality clinical research.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our team are at the heart of the business. We are constantly looking for innovative ways to ensure our team are competent, confident, and supported to provide the highest quality service to our patients, their whanau/ family, sponsors and partners. I am proud to be part of an entity that not only talks about quality and standards but can tangibly demonstrate that commitment,” comments Karen Carter, Director Clinical Operations.

“Working with ACTT was a really positive experience, and it was clear that the organizational values are widely known and adhered to, forming an excellent cultural platform to work from, and this stems from the strength of the leadership,” comments Sarah Everitt, VP Operations, IAOCR and GCSA. “ACTT has spent a significant amount of time in developing a specific organizational identity and culture driven by a passionate leadership team and this approach is definitely paying dividends in the organization. They really deserve these awards.”

Both IAOCR and GCSA use comprehensive assessment frameworks, that have been developed with and ratified by industry experts. The GCSA quality standard for clinical research sites was developed with the support of a Global Advisory board of key stakeholders and experts from across the industry. In addition to the IAOCR Investigator Accreditation, all seven areas of the GCSA quality standard were met which included: Governance; Site Business Strategy; Workforce Quality; Patient Engagement; Feasibility; Study Start-up & Initiation; and Study Management, Operations & Close Down. WQA provides a clear benchmark of the highest workforce standards for both those working within the organisation to pride themselves on, as well as for sponsor’s and CROs looking to partner with an organisation who want to see formal evidence of the workforce standards that are being delivered.

Whilst clinical research is a highly-regulated industry, until now there have been no established standards by which sites can demonstrate that they are able to meet the expectations of sponsors, CROs and patients, and no way for sponsors or CROs to select clinical research sites based on clear quality standards which have been independently assessed at the organizational level. GCSA sets this much-needed industry standard for research sites to strive for and achieve; It allows sites to evidence and communicate their capabilities and differentiate in a crowded and increasingly competitive marketplace. Beyond the assessment and certification process, where required, GCSA will deliver individual, practical support on the areas for development to meet the standards and will work collaboratively with sites to achieve certification.

To learn more about IAOCR and GCSA how we can support your business please visit iaocr.com and gcsaassessed.org, or email info@iaocr.com or info@gcsaassessed.org. Alternatively, for both organizations you can call:

International: +44 1628 784906

US Toll Free: +1 855 209-2335

UK: 01628 784906

© Scoop Media

