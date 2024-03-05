Winners Of 2024 RCPA Media Awards Announced

The Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 RCPA Media Awards, recognising excellence in journalism relating to pathology. The 2024 winners were decided during the RCPA’s annual Pathology Update Conference, Pathology Update 2024 – Answers in Adelaide, which was held at the Adelaide Convention Centre from 1-3 March 2024.

Through its annual awards, the RCPA seeks to recognise journalists who best represent the essential role of pathology in medicine, in stories that illustrate the breadth, depth or importance of pathology to the wider community.

Print/Online Category Winner: Henrietta Cook

Henrietta Cook, Senior Health Reporter at The Age, has been named the winner in the print/online category for her compelling article highlighting the nationwide shortage of pathologists. Henrietta's piece, Alarm as lack of staff causes delays in pathology, featured in The Age on 13 November 2023 and included an interview with RCPA college president Associate Professor Trishe Leong. The judges felt that the article not only shed light on an important issue in healthcare but also highlighted the essential role that pathologists play in providing timely and accurate results for patients.

Broadcast Category Winner: Gabriella Rogers

Gabriella Rogers, medical reporter for 9News in Sydney, has been awarded the top honour in the broadcast category for her outstanding coverage of the RCPA's International Pathology Day 2023 event. Her report, which called for action on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), including a recommendation that no or low contact sports should be played by children under the age of 14, has been widely praised for its depth and impact. Watch Gabriella's report here.

"We are thrilled to announce Henrietta Cook and Gabriella Rogers as the winners of the 2024 RCPA Media Awards. Their dedication to excellence in healthcare journalism is truly commendable. We also extend our sincerest appreciation to all the journalists who submitted their work for consideration," said RCPA President Associate Professor Trishe Leong.

The winners will receive a prize of AU$2,000 for the portrayal of issues in pathology.

For further information on the RCPA, please visit www.rcpa.edu.au or see updates on Facebook - @PathologyRCPA, X - @RCPAPresident, @PathologyRCPA, or Instagram - @the_rcpa

