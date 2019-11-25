Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mental health and wellbeing commission bill

Monday, 25 November 2019, 10:15 am
Press Release: Health Committee

25 November
Have your say on the establishment of a mental health and wellbeing commission

The Health Committee is calling for submissions on the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Bill.

The bill would establish a Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission. The establishment of this commission seeks to improve mental health and wellbeing outcomes for New Zealanders. In particular, it aims to improve equity for Māori, Pacific peoples, disabled peoples, rainbow communities, and other groups that experience poor mental health and wellbeing outcomes.

This bill stems from the recommendation to create a mental health and wellbeing commission in He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction. That Government inquiry heard the stories of thousands of New Zealanders, and this bill has been built on the back of those stories.

For this stage in the process, the Health Committee intends to hear oral submissions from submitters who specifically address the focus of the bill: the establishment of the commission. The commission would:
• provide system-level oversight of mental health and wellbeing in New Zealand
• promote alignment, collaboration and communication between government and non-government contributors to mental health and wellbeing
• monitor and advocate for the collective mental health and wellbeing of New Zealanders.
The commission would be established as an independent Crown entity. This is to ensure its independence from the Government of the day. The bills intends that the commission would hold current and future governments to account for improving mental health and wellbeing outcomes for New Zealanders.

Tell the Health Committee what you think about the establishment of this new commission.

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 11 December 2019.

For details about the bill:

Get more details about the bill
Read the full content of the bill
What has been said in Parliament about the bill?
• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Health Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

The coalition government still seems unable (or unwilling) to respond in any meaningful way to the slew of progressive recommendations contained in the Welfare Export Advisory Group report – which, in effect, has been shelved since February.

On another front though, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

 

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 