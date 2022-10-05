Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Window Washing Saga Shows Police Priorities All Wrong

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Police have shown how out of touch they are with the public with their undercover stunt to try to catch people on mobile phones,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“All over Auckland, shops are being ram raided. Shop owners are terrified they’ll be the next victim. People are questioning whether it’s safe enough to go the shopping mall. Gun crime is out of control.

“Despite all of this, Police in Auckland were busted by Today FM using a plain clothed officer pretending to be a car window washer to catch people on mobile phones. There were at least four officers involved.

“As a former Police officer myself, I don’t blame frontline staff who are following orders. The problem here is leadership.

“Police Minister Chris Hipkins needs to remind Commissioner Andrew Coster that his officers should be focussed on the serious and violent crimes that are constantly in our news headlines. While Hipkins can’t get involved in individual operations - he can make his expectations crystal clear.

“The people of Auckland and victims of ram raids have the right to feel offended that Police think these sorts of hijinks are a good use of their time.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 