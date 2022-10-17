Parliament

Police Minister Chris Hipkins Failing And Flailing

Monday, 17 October 2022, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

With more than two ram raids every day in August, it’s clear the soft-on-crime Labour Government is failing to have any impact on a wave of violent crime, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Kiwi business owners, their employees and customers were the victims of 67 ram raids in August. That is second only to the 73 that occurred earlier this year in March.

“The fact that ram raids have continued at such an unacceptable rate highlights the fact that Labour is incapable of keeping Kiwis safe. They have created a permissive environment where criminals believe they can operate with impunity.

“Labour announced the $6 million Crime Prevention Fund in May after significant political, media and public pressure. Former Police Minister Poto Williams, who has since been replaced due to a ‘lack of focus’ in the portfolio, said that Aucklanders could expect a reduction in crime.

“Instead, more than 190 ram raids have taken place since Labour’s announcement, but only seven businesses have received a single cent from Labour’s fund.

“97 per cent of the fund remains unused, which was supposed to support 500 businesses.

“Police Minister Chris Hipkins has thrown Police under the bus, telling them to work faster to deliver a poorly thought out policy that was rushed due to political pressure.

“I regularly hear from businesses that want to access this funding. Unfortunately, instead of businesses being able to apply for support, Police have to proactively identify them. Police then have to navigate through layers of bureaucratic consent.

“Instead of blaming front line Police, the Minister should take a look in the mirror and accept that his Government’s soft-on-crime approach has created a situation where Police resources are stretched, trying to clean up Labour’s mess.

“It appears that Chris Hipkins replacing Poto Williams now seems to be more a political move than one to actually make New Zealand safer. Ram raids, aggravated robberies and violent crime continue unabated.”

Attached: Table of ram raids – WPQ 35437

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2210/Ram_Raid_table__WPQ_35437.pdf

Gordon Campbell: On Why Rugby May Be A Health Risk


While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...
More>>



 
 

Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>




Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

