Police Minister Chris Hipkins Failing And Flailing

With more than two ram raids every day in August, it’s clear the soft-on-crime Labour Government is failing to have any impact on a wave of violent crime, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Kiwi business owners, their employees and customers were the victims of 67 ram raids in August. That is second only to the 73 that occurred earlier this year in March.

“The fact that ram raids have continued at such an unacceptable rate highlights the fact that Labour is incapable of keeping Kiwis safe. They have created a permissive environment where criminals believe they can operate with impunity.

“Labour announced the $6 million Crime Prevention Fund in May after significant political, media and public pressure. Former Police Minister Poto Williams, who has since been replaced due to a ‘lack of focus’ in the portfolio, said that Aucklanders could expect a reduction in crime.

“Instead, more than 190 ram raids have taken place since Labour’s announcement, but only seven businesses have received a single cent from Labour’s fund.

“97 per cent of the fund remains unused, which was supposed to support 500 businesses.

“Police Minister Chris Hipkins has thrown Police under the bus, telling them to work faster to deliver a poorly thought out policy that was rushed due to political pressure.

“I regularly hear from businesses that want to access this funding. Unfortunately, instead of businesses being able to apply for support, Police have to proactively identify them. Police then have to navigate through layers of bureaucratic consent.

“Instead of blaming front line Police, the Minister should take a look in the mirror and accept that his Government’s soft-on-crime approach has created a situation where Police resources are stretched, trying to clean up Labour’s mess.

“It appears that Chris Hipkins replacing Poto Williams now seems to be more a political move than one to actually make New Zealand safer. Ram raids, aggravated robberies and violent crime continue unabated.”

Attached: Table of ram raids – WPQ 35437

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2210/Ram_Raid_table__WPQ_35437.pdf

