Gangs Peddling Misery Are Set To Face Consequences

“With ACT at the Cabinet table, New Zealanders finally have a government focused on the victims of crime, not coddling criminals,” says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Todd Stephenson as Parliament passes the second reading of the Gangs Legislation Amendment Bill.

“Gangs are responsible for harm and chaos across the country – they peddle drugs, intimidate law-abiding New Zealanders, and cause misery in our communities. There need to be swift and serious consequences for their offending.

“As a result of ACT’s coalition agreement, the Government is giving Police additional tools to go after gangs.

“Police will be able to issue dispersal notices, which will require gang members to immediately leave the area and not associate with one another for seven days. Courts will also be able to issue non-consorting orders, which will stop specified gang offenders from associating or communicating for up to three years. This reflects ACT’s gang control orders policy released in July 2021.

“The law will also be changed to implement ACT’s policy to give greater weight to gang membership as an aggravating factor at sentencing, enabling courts to impose more severe punishments.

“The gangs who ruin so many lives are going to find tougher consequences for their actions because of ACT’s policies.

“Under the coalition government, criminals won’t be able to get away with committing senseless violent acts, and victims are going to be at the heart of the justice system.

“ACT believes protecting the safety and property of New Zealanders is the government’s first and most important job. That’s why we are restoring balance to a system that has become too focused on criminals instead of victims.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

