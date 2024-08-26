Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Calls On Govt To Divest From Illegal Settlements

Monday, 26 August 2024, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party is calling on the Government to tell the two major wealth funds, the NZ Super Fund and ACC, to withdraw investments from companies listed by the United Nations as complicit in Israel’s illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The move follows Labour’s recent call for the Government to use procurement rules to ban any government agencies purchasing goods or services from the illegal settlements.

“I don’t think New Zealanders will feel good about their money being invested in companies that are complicit in the building and maintenance of Israel’s illegal settlements,” said Labour’s foreign affairs spokesperson David Parker.

“The National Government is sitting on its hands and not taking action on Gaza despite the horrific violence against civilians and humanitarian crisis that is continuing there.

“We have called on the Government to take action in a number of ways; by recognising Palestine diplomatically, by creating a special visa for Palestinians with family in New Zealand, and by banning government procurement from the illegal settlements. Still, they’re doing nothing.”

The settlements in West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights have been condemned by the International Court of Justice as in breach of international law. The ruling means New Zealand should not “render aid or assistance” to the occupation.

“This is the least the Government can do to show its support for the ICJ and its opposition to what the ICJ has called ‘the sustained abuse by Israel of its position as an occupying power’,” David Parker said.

David Parker said he understood the Super Fund invests in five overseas companies on the UN list.

“This Government says it supports the International Rules Based Order. Decisions of the ICJ are an important part of that. The ICJ ruling is not a suggestion. It is the application of international law,” said David Parker.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 