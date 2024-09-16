First Of Five New Hercules Aircraft Takes Flight

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Defence

Defence Minister Judith Collins today welcomed the first of five new C-130J-30 Hercules to arrive in New Zealand at a ceremony at the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s Base Auckland, Whenuapai.

“This is an historic day for our New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and our nation. The new Hercules fleet is a significant Government investment in our ability to respond to national and international events, anytime and anywhere,” Ms Collins says.

“In an increasingly volatile world, where NZDF will be called upon more often, it is essential the next generation of personnel is equipped to keep New Zealanders safe, using modern, efficient and fit-for-purpose assets.

“The new Hercules will be a mission critical capability for NZDF and a national asset. It can fly further and faster than its predecessor, and can carry more combat capable personnel, equipment and life-saving aid to communities, whether they be in New Zealand, the Pacific or further afield.”

The remainder of the fleet of five aircraft is scheduled to touchdown in New Zealand by the end of the year. They replace the existing fleet of C-130H Hercules, which have collectively conducted more than 97,000 flights since first being deployed in the 1960s.

“Much like its predecessor, the new Hercules will be the workhorse of the NZDF, regularly deploying combat capable personnel on operations, humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions, and search and rescue deployments.”

The C-130H fleet will be retired early next year after nearly 60 years’ service. In recent years it has been involved in numerous major NZDF operations, such as the evacuation of hundreds of people from Kabul, Afghanistan, the delivery of aid and equipment to communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, and the transport of troops and military aid to the United Kingdom in support of Ukraine.

“The new fleet ensures our ongoing interoperability with international partners. Many of our partners use this aircraft for similar transport missions, including our ally Australia, and partners such as the United States, Canada, France and Germany,” Ms Collins says.

“New Zealand crews have spent the past 18 months in the United States learning how to operate and maintain the Hercules.

“This intensive training programme has further strengthened our relationship with the United States Air Force.”

The new fleet will be operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 40 Squadron and be based at Base Auckland, Whenuapai.

Notes:

See PDF for further information about the C-130J-30 Hercules.

