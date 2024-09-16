Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Ngarewa-Packer Devastated For Ruapehu Following WPI Closure

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:19 am
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader and MP for Te Tai Hauāuru is devastated for the Ruapehu community following today’s decision to close two Winstone Pulp mills.

“My heart goes out to all the workers, their whānau, and the wider Ruapehu community affected by the closure of Winstone Pulp International,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“WPI is Ruapehu District’s largest permanent employer, and this closure leaves 230 whānau without jobs during a cost-of-living crisis.”

“This community has faced the withdrawal of plans to build 44 houses, disruptions to the ski field, uncertainty around the Chateau, and now this closure. Rural New Zealand has been really let down.”

“After discussions with the iwi, constituents, and the local mayor, I wrote to the Prime Minister, Minister for Energy, Associate Minister for Energy, Minister for Regional Development, and the Coalition Party leaders, requesting urgent intervention. Not one of them replied.

“WPI’s contribution to this nation’s GDP is significant. Our community deserves more, and pressure must continue on the government, whom I urge to work towards an enduring regional solution that supports the economic well-being of the affected whānau."

