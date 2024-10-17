Government Releases Targeted Actions To Improve Road Safety

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Transport Minister Simeon Brown with Police undertaking alcohol breath testing in Wellington 1. Photo/Supplied. Transport Minister Simeon Brown with Police undertaking alcohol breath testing in Wellington 2. Photo/Supplied.

The Government has today released targeted actions to improve road safety that are focused on increasing road policing and enforcement, targeting the highest contributing factors to fatal crashes, and delivering new and safe roading infrastructure, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

Increased alcohol breath testing and introducing roadside drug testing

Reviewing penalties for traffic offences

Identifying opportunities to improve the driver licensing system

Building and maintaining our road network to a safe standard

“Motorists and freight should be able to travel around our road network, quickly and safely. Improving road safety is a priority for our Government to keep Kiwis safe and increase productivity to improve outcomes for all New Zealanders,” Mr Brown says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The road safety objectives build on the Government Policy Statement on land transport 2024, outlining several road safety actions over the next three years that target the highest contributors to DSIs.

“Alcohol and drugs are the highest contributing factor to fatal crashes on our roads, and that’s why we have set clear targets to ensure Police are focussed on the most high-risk times, behaviours, and locations to crack down on this reckless behaviour.

“Over 850,000 more alcohol breath tests were undertaken on our roads in 2023/24 compared to the previous year, saving 37 lives across the country. We know that alcohol breath testing and drug testing are incredibly effective at saving lives.

“We all have a part to play in improving road safety. While we are prioritising road policing and enforcement to improve road safety, road users also need to take personal responsibility for their actions on the road. That’s why this plan includes reviewing penalties for traffic offences to ensure they reflect the seriousness of putting other drivers at risk, and identifying opportunities to improve the driver licence system.”

Building new Roads of National Significance (RoNS) and increasing road maintenance through a proactive approach will also achieve a safer road network.

“The RoNS built by the previous National Government are some of New Zealand’s safest roads. Road fatalities in the Kāpiti District have reduced by 71 percent since the opening of the Mackays to Peka Peka section of the Kāpiti Expressway in 2017. We are continuing this track record with investment in 17 safe RoNS across the country to enable Kiwis to get where they want to go, quickly and safely.”

© Scoop Media

