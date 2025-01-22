Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two New Appointments To Film Commission Board

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister for Arts, Culture
& Heritage

Jon Kroll and Aimee McCammon have been appointed to the New Zealand Film Commission Board, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“I am delighted to appoint these two new board members who will bring a wealth of industry, governance, and commercial experience to the Film Commission.

“Jon Kroll has been an Emmy-winning producer, director and writer of both film and TV for more than 30 years. He recently completed work on the fourth season of ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,’ a show he has run for National Geographic since its inception.

“Aimee McCammon has 12 years’ governance experience and 18 years’ senior leadership experience. She is currently the CEO of Pic’s Peanut Butter and has executive experience in the industry including at Augusto Group, Park Road Post Production and serving on the Arts Foundation and Boosted boards.

“I’d like to thank the outgoing board member Pania Gray for her service to support New Zealand’s film industry.”

