Fletchers win lotto as Gov rides into town

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 9:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is labelling the Government and Auckland Council cowards, for reportedly giving in to the thugs occupying privately owned Ihumātao and proposing to use taxpayer funds and Auckland Council to buy the land.

Radio NZ is reporting that the Government is set to loan Auckland Council the money to buy the property and that Fletcher is seeking $40 million – more than double the $19 million paid in 2014.

Responding to the report, Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said:

“This is cowardly stuff, and sets a dangerous precedent. Other protest groups will be hungrily looking at other parcels of land to seize with taxpayer money.”

“More than 6,000 New Zealanders signed a petition calling on the Government not to use taxpayer cash to get involved. Jacinda Ardern should listen.”

“If Waikato-Tainui want to purchase the land, let them. But Jacinda Ardern and Phil Goff riding to the rescue with the taxpayer cheque book is cowardly.”

“What rubs salt into the wound is that the campaigners on this issue, a left wing protest group called Action Station, has received taxpayer funds via publicly funded NetSafe.”

The Taxpayers’ Union will today deliver its petition to Parliament.

