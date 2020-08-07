Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Justice Campaigners Call For Bold Action From Leaders At The 2020 Election

Friday, 7 August 2020, 5:08 pm
Press Release: JustSpeak

Justice campaign organisation JustSpeak has outlined a vision for a society without prisons in its 2020 election campaign ‘Our Justice Our Future’. The campaign was launched last night in Wellington, to a sold out audience of supporters and volunteers.

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul spoke at the launch about what justice transformation looked like to her, and the need for politicians to commit to policies that will make a difference for the lives of rangatahi Māori in particular.

“I want a future for Aotearoa that I will have been proud to help to build. We need our leaders to make the changes we need so that we can be good tūpuna for generations to come,” said Ms Paul

Last night’s launch premiered the animated video ‘A Message From 2040’, which JustSpeak wrote and commissioned in partnership with digital campaigning organisation ActionStation.

‘A Message From 2040’ outlines a future where Aotearoa has closed the last prison on Waitangi Day 2040, and the actions and effort required to accomplish that change and build a genuinely equitable society.

JustSpeak’s election campaign centers on a Blueprint for a Just Aotearoa, which sets out three key visions for the justice system and the specific funding, policy and legislative actions needed to achieve these visions.

“We’ve seen a lot of promises but very little detailed policy on justice reform from our political leaders. In the absence of a plan of action from politicians we have developed our own, drawing on the work of experts, advocates and people with lived experience of the justice system”, said Director of JustSpeak Tania Sawicki Mead.

“During the research process, we were surprised at how many solutions for these issues already exist, but which just need to be championed by politicians with the courage to put them into action.

JustSpeak has also created a scorecard which examines the justice policies from all major political parties, and how they stack up against the visions outlined in the blueprint.

“We want this campaign to spur politicians into action. Last election, we heard big promises about fixing our broken justice system, and not a lot has changed. We’re calling on our leaders to commit to a vision for Aotearoa that is worth voting for,” said Ms Sawicki Mead.

More information can be found at: https://www.campaigns.justspeak.org.nz/election-2020

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JustSpeak on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme


A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages:
“[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom…on trade, immigration and investment, New Zealand must favour countries who share our values. New Zealand must do its part to reinforce freedom and democracy around the world by diversifying our markets and building stronger relationships with those who share our values... More>>

 

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:


Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 