Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Dames Slam Oranga Tamariki – There Are No State Excuses To Uplift

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 5:02 am
Press Release: Markom

A group of prominent wāhine Māori rangatira have again hit out at recent national media coverage featuring Grant Bennett, Chief Social Worker of Oranga Tamariki that appears to justify the practice of uplifts.

“We have no faith in the Chief Social Worker and between him and the CEO, we have no confidence in Oranga Tamariki addressing their well documented systemic failures,” says Dame Naida Glavish.

Her concern is vehemently echoed by Dame Tariana Turia, Dame Iritana Tāwhiwhirang, Lady Tureiti Moxon and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait after viewing the tevision interview featuring Bennett.

There is no justification to severing whakapapa and no State excuses for uplifts the group says.

“We are acutely aware of the problems that are in some families. However we also know that the solutions are also in the whānau, hapū and Iwi.”

“The ongoing advent of colonization to uphold colonial structures are as damaging to whānau, hapū and Iwi as is the negative effect of alcohol and drug addictions,” says Dame Naida.

The reaction comes two weeks after Oranga Tamariki’s Chief Social Worker appeared as a Crown witness before the Waitangi Tribunal at the Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki.

At the same time the Ombudsman publicly challenged the “default position” to uplift after releasing its own damning report on the practice.

Former MP Dame Tariana agrees. “This is about restoration and maintenance of whakapapa. There are no excuses. While we’re all clear tamariki and mokopuna must be in the best living situation for them; that is with whānau, hapū or Iwi.

“We must be bold and brave and totally accept we must be the best parents we can be. We do not expect any more or any less. We do not want our tamariki deculturated. That is long term abuse. We must keep up the fight for whakapapa responsibility, aroha and maintenance. Not Trade Me placements as we experienced in Whanganui.”

Before the Tribunal Lady Tureiti said true partnership would devolve the Ministry’s powers to a stand alone Māori Authority.

"Māori are ready, we've been ready for a long time and we are ready to take back our tamariki and they need to give them back with the full resources, empowerment that it takes for us to do this mahi," Moxon said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Markom on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Announcement: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night, Mask Rules

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. Announcing Cabinet's decision at 3pm after a meeting today, Ardern says the rest of the country will remain at level 2.

The current restrictions - Auckland at alert level 3, and the rest of the country at level 2 - had been due to lift at midnight Wednesday and ministers met this afternoon to review whether community transmission has been contained... More>>

 

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Mosque Attack Sentencing: Victims Address Gunman: 'We Did Not Deserve Your Actions'

The man who killed 51 people at the Christchurch mosques sat quietly and emotionless as his actions were detailed in court. More>>

ALSO:

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 